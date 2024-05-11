QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Trading Down 25.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,274. QHSLab has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.