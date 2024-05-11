Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.61 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 28.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 257,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.