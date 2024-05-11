QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 45.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

