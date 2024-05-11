QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Argus

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

