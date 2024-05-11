QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.71 and last traded at $180.96. Approximately 964,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,612,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

