Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $272.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

