Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.46 or 1.00277418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004091 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.