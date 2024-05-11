QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 1,195,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,914,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.74.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,661 shares of company stock valued at $785,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.