Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.42. 569,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

