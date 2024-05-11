QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 7.7%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $17.31. 140,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 392,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

