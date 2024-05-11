Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 458,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,315. Radware has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $856.51 million, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

