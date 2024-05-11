Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RANI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RANI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.