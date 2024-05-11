Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.210 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RPD opened at $37.85 on Friday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

