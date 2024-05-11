Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE RC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

