Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

