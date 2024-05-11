Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 803,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,769,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $396,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

