Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDDT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 54.87.

NYSE RDDT traded up 3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching 53.53. 4,450,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,508. Reddit has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reddit will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

