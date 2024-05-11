Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $21.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

