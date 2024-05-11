Reliance (NYSE:RS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of RS opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.15 and a 200-day moving average of $294.09.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $31,966,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

