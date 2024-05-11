Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Repay

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.