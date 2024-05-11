Research Analysts Set Expectations for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of DV stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

