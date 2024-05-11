Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVMD. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 1,013,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.