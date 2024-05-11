Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,150 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $140,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

