Richard S. Press Buys 1,474 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

