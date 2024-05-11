RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 961,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,338. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 in the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.