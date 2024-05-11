RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.590-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.880 EPS.
RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
