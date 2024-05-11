RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.590-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.880 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

