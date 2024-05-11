Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

