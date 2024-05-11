Robert W. Baird Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $25.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,556 shares of company stock valued at $239,567. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.