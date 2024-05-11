Robert W. Baird Boosts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $6.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.