Robert W. Baird Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $170.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $175.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.