Robert W. Baird Increases Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $58.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $57.88. 138,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

