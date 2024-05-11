Robert W. Baird Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $53.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

