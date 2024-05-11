Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,466,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

