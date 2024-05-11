Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $39.03

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.03, but opened at $29.92. Roblox shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 19,401,430 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Roblox by 434.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Roblox by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.