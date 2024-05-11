Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $59.27. Approximately 431,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,611,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.