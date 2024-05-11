Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Buys 2,469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

