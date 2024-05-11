Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSC traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. 1,986,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.