Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 216,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 88,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

