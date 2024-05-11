Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after buying an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.84. The stock had a trading volume of 111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.92 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

