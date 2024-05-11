Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,822. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

