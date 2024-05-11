Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $315,000 Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 8,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $108.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $805.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.