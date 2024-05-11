Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,530. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.64. 1,405,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,719. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

