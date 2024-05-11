Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 4,768 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

