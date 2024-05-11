Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,568. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.