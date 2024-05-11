Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

