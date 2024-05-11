Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 125,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 13,648,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.