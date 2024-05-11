Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$125.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Shares of STN traded down C$1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$110.59. 198,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$77.00 and a 1-year high of C$118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

