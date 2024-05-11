Royal Bank of Canada Trims Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $100.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

