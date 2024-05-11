Royal Bank of Canada Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $235.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. The stock had a trading volume of 714,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.