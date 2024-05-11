Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$138.73.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$141.08. 2,226,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$141.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

